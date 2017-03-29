Patriots’ Super Bowl trophy coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The Lombardi Trophy that the New England Patriots won this year for a record-setting fifth time in Super Bowl history will visit the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, officials said Wednesday.
Bangor and Brewer city officials announced that they will be hosting the trophy at the center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the center’s grand ballroom. A cheerleader and a team mascot will accompany the trophy and be available for photographs for the first two hours of the event, city officials said.
Bangor Mayor Joe Baldacci welcomed the news. He said the trophy is coming in response to an invitation he and the mayors of Brewer and Portland extended in February in response to a reported snub of the team by Gov. Paul LePage, who said he would not invite the team to Augusta.
The letter from the mayors to New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft congratulated the team on its record-breaking Super Bowl win, and asked if the team would visit and exhibit the Lombardi Trophy in the Cross Insurance facilities in Bangor (Cross Insurance Center) and Portland (Cross Insurance Arena).
“We invited them to Bangor, Maine, and they are coming because the community rolled out the welcome mat,” Baldacci said Wednesday.
“I couldn’t be happier. I am on Cloud 9,” Baldacci added. “I think it’s a show of respect for Bangor, and Bangor welcomes the Patriots with open arms. We are very proud of our city and of our Patriots.”
Brewer Mayor Kevin O’Connell was similarly pleased.
“We are the first community after the team’s visits to Boston and Providence that can view this historic trophy,” O’Connell said. “Roger that — and to the Patriots, thank you for doing a great job.”
It was unclear Wednesday whether the trophy would be showcased in Portland.
The Bangor event is free to the public, but a ticket is required. Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis at the Grand Ballroom entrance. Visitors must bring their own cameras.
The Bangor Home Show is occurring at the Cross Insurance Center at the same time as the trophy viewing, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fans should use the Main Street entrances to access the center and park in the Hollywood Casino parking garage or in the lot at the Cross Insurance Center, officials said.
LePage said in February that he would not be inviting the team to the State House and that he has a difficult time “getting over what Bob Kraft did to the state of Connecticut.”
He was referring to when the longtime New England Patriots owner had planned on moving the team to Hartford from Foxborough. But the team reneged on the plan to move to Connecticut’s capital after the Massachusetts Legislature approved incentives following a long political battle that left many thinking Kraft had used Connecticut for leverage.
The Patriots moved into Gillette Stadium, their current home in Foxborough, in 2002 after playing at Foxboro Stadium since 1971.
LePage, a self-professed New York Giants fan who has praised Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as one of the all-time greats, also referenced in February the team’s drafting of tight end Aaron Hernandez as another reason for his dislike of the team. Hernandez had slipped in the 2010 NFL Draft because of character issues in spite of his talent, and then he was convicted in 2015 of the 2013 murder of acquaintance Odin Lloyd.
According to Boston.com, LePage watched the Patriots’ 34-28 Super Bowl overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday despite having previously said he had no plans to watch it.
According to the report, LePage said the Patriots represent “bad business” and lack “character and integrity.”
Several Patriots players, including safety Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett, have publicly said they would not visit the White House should the team be invited there by President Donald Trump, a LePage ally whom LePage has visited recently.
In 2002, after New England won its first Super Bowl, Kraft and team members Adam Vinatieri, Lawyer Milloy and Bobby Hamilton made Bass Park in Bangor a stop on the team’s victory tour. They were greeted by an estimated 4,000 fans.