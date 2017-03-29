Rollins steps down as Central girls basketball coach

CORINTH, Maine — Diane Rollins, who coached the Central High School girls varsity basketball team to more than 200 victories over the last 16 seasons, has resigned from that post.

“It’s just time to move on,” said Rollins, who turned in her letter of resignation on March 17 but will remain a front-office secretary at her alma mater.

Rollins’ decision marks the end of a coaching tenure that lasted more than a quarter-century and was highlighted by state championships in two sports.

She coached the Red Devils’ varsity field hockey team for 27 years until stepping down after the 2016 season. That run featured back-to-back Class C state championships in 2005 and 2006.

Rollins’ basketball coaching resume at Central included stints at the junior high and subvarsity levels before she took the varsity job at the start of the 2001-2002 season.

Rollins guided Central to the Eastern Maine Class C final in 2006, then led the Red Devils to the 2012 Class C state championship in dramatic fashion. Central outlasted Stearns of Millinocket 42-41 in overtime to win the Eastern Maine crown, then edged Hall-Dale of Farmingdale 40-39 in the gold-ball game.

Her team went 14-6 this past winter, placing sixth in the final Class B North Heal points and defeating No. 11 Washington Academy of East Machias in a preliminary-round contest before being ousted by No. 3 Foxcroft Academy in the quarterfinals.

Rollins was placed on paid administrative leave for three games late in the regular season for undisclosed reasons but was reinstated on Feb. 2.

“Any concerns that were raised have been addressed. We will be moving forward,” said RSU/MSAD 64 superintendent of schools Rhonda Sperry at the time.

Rollins concluded her varsity basketball coaching career at Central with a 201-117 record.

Rollins said one benefit of the free time she’ll have away from coaching two sports will be the chance to spend more time with her 9-month-old grandson.