Bucks knock off Celtics

BOSTON — The surging Milwaukee Bucks knocked the Celtics from the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a hard-fought 103-100 victory over Boston on Wednesday night.

In winning for the 13th time in 16 games, the Bucks, hanging on to a tie for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, ended Boston’s six-game home winning streak and handed the Celtics their second loss in their last 16 home games.

The Celtics, who moved into sole possession of first place when the Cavaliers lost at San Antonio on Tuesday night, dropped percentage points behind Cleveland for the conference lead.

Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon scored three baskets — including a tough jumper with 3.9 seconds left — and set up two others in the final 2:26 as the Bucks blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead but evened their season series with Boston at 1-1.

The Celtics, who dropped to 4-1 on their current six-game homestand, had the ball out of bounds with 3.9 seconds left, but Marcus Smart’s off-balance heave off a deflected pass wasn’t close.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Khris Middleton had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Greg Monroe had 16 points and eight boards and Brogdon 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points and broke Antoine Walker’s club record of 222 3-pointers in a season. Jae Crowder led four other Celtics in double figures with 13 points, while Avery Bradley posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Thomas tied Walker’s record with a 3-point bomb on a fast break in the third quarter and then broke it with a heavily contested 3-pointer with 4:13 left in the game. It was his 223rd 3-pointer of the season and last of the night.

Oklahoma City 114, Orlando 106

ORLANDO, Florida — Russell Westbrook had 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

Westbrook compiled his fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, leaving him three shy of the NBA record held by Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson. His 57 points were one shy of his career high.

The Thunder (43-31) won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Magic (27-48) lost their second straight game.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 24 points. Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 23 points and hit five of 11 3-pointers. Bismack Biyombo scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 13 points.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points for the Thunder, including 15 in the second half, while grabbing 10 rebounds. Victor Oladipo scored 13 points.

Westbrook led a furious late rally by scoring 19 points in the final six minutes of regulation, hitting a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Oladipo hit a 3-pointer early in overtime for the 107-105 lead and the Thunder never lost the lead.

Westbrook had seven points in overtime.

Hornets 110, Raptors 106

TORONTO — Kemba Walker scored the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Charlotte Hornets came back to defeat the Toronto Raptors 110-106 on Wednesday night.

Walker finished with 19 points and Marco Belinelli scored 21 as the Hornets (34-41) ended a six-game winning streak by the Raptors (45-30) and evened the season series between the teams at 2-2.

Marvin Williams added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, Nicolas Batum had 15 points, and Frank Kaminsky chipped in with 13.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 28 points and eight assists. Cory Joseph had 18 points, Serge Ibaka 15, Jonas Valanciunas scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Patrick Patterson and Norman Powell had 10 apiece.

The Raptors led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage.

Hawks 99, 76ers 92

PHILADELPHIA — Dwight Howard collected 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 99-92 on Wednesday night.

Kent Bazemore, playing his first game after missing the previous five with a bruised right knee, added 19 points for Atlanta. Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 19 for the Hawks, who won their second straight game to remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Ersan Ilyasova, playing his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded on Feb. 22, had 14 for the Hawks, all in the first half. Dennis Schroder contributed 14 as well.

Atlanta (39-36) led for all but the first few minutes, but the Sixers used an 11-2 run to cut the gap to 83-81 with 8:21 left.

With the Atlanta lead at 88-84 a few minutes later, Schroder triggered a 7-2 run with a layup. That left Atlanta ahead 95-86 with 1:44 to play.

Richaun Holmes scored a career-high 25 points to pace the Sixers, who lost for the second time in three games. Dario Saric added 15 but shot 5 of 18 from the floor.

Both teams were short-handed.

The Hawks were without Paul Millsap, their leading scorer, for the seventh straight game because of a sore left knee. Thabo Sefolosha missed his third straight with a strained groin.

The Sixers (28-47) had nine healthy players for the second consecutive game. Jahlil Okafor sat out his fourth straight, and his fifth in the last six, with a sore right knee. Sergio Rodriguez missed his second in a row with a strained left hamstring, and will not be evaluated until next week.