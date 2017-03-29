Thursday, March 30, 2017: Trumpcare failure, ban conversion therapy, solar energy is the future

Trumpcare failure

Donald Trump claimed the Trumpcare “repeal and replacement” of the Affordable Care Act was defeated because Democrats failed to support it.

I call on Trump to disclose the names of Democrats he talked with to obtain their support for his first and most important attempt at “making America great again.”

Sadly, for The Donald, it appears many Republicans were incapable of standing up for their president.

Michael Grunko

Chebeague Island

Ban conversion therapy

On the docket for the 128th Maine Legislature is a bill, LD 912, concerned with limiting the practice of conversion therapy by professionals holding certain licenses. The bill’s intention seems to be to limit the practice of what is also known as reparative therapy, a highly contentious therapy model aimed at “curing” the LGBTQ community, generally in the name of religion and God.

The practice has been outlawed for use with minors in six states, and the American Psychological Society, the American Psychiatric Society, the Southern Poverty Law Center and LGBTQ activist groups have denounced the tactics.

The question is whether LD 912 protects the vulnerable — children of parents who want to rid their kids of their professed or discovered homosexuality. The short answer is, in no way does it protect kids. The practice is limited to only those not holding specific professional licenses. That leaves the practice only in the hands of unqualified pseudo-professionals such as church leaders and ministers attempting to save kids from their sexuality and bring them back to God. Kids are more vulnerable and are now left with a greater risk of suicidal thoughts or actions.

Although the bill assumedly aims to protect the LGBTQ community, it is a disservice and wholly unacceptable as it stands. Until conversion therapy is banned on the federal level, kids and teens on the LGBTQ spectrum are at risk of this dangerous practice, and that is unacceptable in an age with such knowledge on the subject.

Mary Beth Walters

Portland

Solar energy the future

Mainers really needs to think about what we pay for electricity. We here pay some of the highest prices in the nation for electricity. This is largely because we rely on regulated monopolies and their use of fossil fuels for generating and distributing our electrical power. It doesn’t have to be this way.

As science continues to create new technologies such as inexpensive photovoltaic solar panels and reliable grid-tied inverter systems, the potential for a family, business or even a community group to generate power from sunshine is growing. When someone with a rooftop solar system generates more power than their household can use, the excess power is sent to their friends and neighbors over the power grid, reducing the requirement that their local power company needs to purchase expensive peak power on the spot market, usually at extremely high prices.

The idea that ratepayers are subsidizing “rich” rooftop solar energy producers couldn’t be further from the truth. Only those invested in the outdated monopoly model of fossil fuel powered electricity production and distribution, such as Gov. Paul LePage, even try to make such an absurd argument. LePage’s own Maine Public Utilities Commission’s 2015 solar valuation study makes very clear that distributed solar power will help Maine meet its future power needs and save ratepayers money in the process over the next 20 or so years.

Maine desperately needs a comprehensive renewable energy policy, and distributed solar power and net metering should be at the very center of such a policy.

Seth Hall

Waldoboro

Trump must uphold Obamacare

Now that House Speaker Paul Ryan has affirmed that the Affordable Care Act is the law of the land for the foreseeable future, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have the responsibility to come together to fix what’s wrong with it and work together to expand its benefits to all Americans.

The president who stated he prefers to watch the Affordable Care Act explode took a solemn oath to faithfully execute the duties of his office, which include upholding the nation’s laws. The nation’s chief executive does not have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines.

He, too, must work to strengthen the Affordable Care Act. Anything less would be dereliction of his duty to the American people.

John Contreni

Greenville

Garden Show disappointing

The theme for this year’s BDN Garden Show at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor last weekend was “Flower Power.”

I expected to see hundreds of flowers in creative displays, planting and landscaping ideas. Instead, there were vendors selling sausage, jelly, jewelry and handcrafted gifts. Hardly any flowers were seen.

I was very disappointed, and I will save my money next year.

Laura Nason-Moulton

Orland

Stand up for schools

I am writing in support of Question 2, which put a 3 percent surtax on annual income over $200,000 to fund education. I have been a teacher for more than 30 years. I’ve taught in five different elementary schools for pre-kindergarten to grade seven in three school districts in northern Maine. Four of these schools have either closed or are slated to close. My four children attended school in School Administrative District 27, so I also have been an involved and supportive parent.

I teach in Fort Kent. Our district has dedicated and experienced teachers and staff. Because of budget cuts over the years, we have a bare-bones staff. The elementary school has to share a social worker with the high school. Programs have been eliminated. Our high school and middle school have no music program — no band, no chorus. No students in the elementary school have instrument lessons. Art has been eliminated in the elementary school. Health is no longer taught until seventh grade. Instead of a half-day pre-K schedule, we have a two full-day program because of bussing costs. The new schedule is not developmentally appropriate for 4-year-olds.

Our state has moved toward a proficiency-based, personalized system of teaching and learning. It is a very exciting and challenging time in education. Please follow the will of the majority of Mainers and advocate for providing more resources for our schools and reducing the burden on property taxpayers.

Please stand with and for the children of Maine. Urge our governor and representatives to enact Question 2.

Rory Darcy Collings

Fort Kent