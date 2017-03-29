Sanford man previously convicted of assault sentenced for gun possession

BANGOR, Maine — A Sanford man who was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime in 2010 that barred him from having guns was sentenced for felony gun possession Tuesday in federal court, according to a news release issued by the office of acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy.

William Klingensmith, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Woodcock to one month in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for unlawful possession of firearms, according to the release. Klingensmith entered a guilty plea on Aug. 4, 2016.

Klingensmith used two of the guns, a 9 mm rifle and a Colt .38-caliber revolver, for target practice at a shooting range in Fairfield in June 2015, and investigators found another nine guns hanging on the wall of his former residence in Waterville in July 2015, the press release states.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Waterville Police Department, the release states.

Woodcock said that with the felony conviction and Klingensmith’s prior misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence, there would be “no firearms for Mr. Klingensmith forever,” the release states.