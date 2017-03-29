LePage taps longtime prosecutor to become district court judge

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has nominated the district attorney for four coastal counties to serve as a Maine District Court judge.

The governor announced Wednesday that he has nominated Geoffrey Rushlau of Dresden, who is the longtime district attorney for Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties.

“I am confident that Mr. Rushlau will live up to the high standards we expect from Maine judges,” LePage said in a written statement.

Rushlau, a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law, was described by the governor’s office as one of Maine’s longest-serving prosecutors. He is in his sixth term in his current position and before that was assistant district attorney in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties, dating back to 1981.

Rushau came to his current post by way of appointment in 1993 by Gov. John McKernan, who was governor at the time. He subsequently won re-election in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 (when he was unopposed) and 2014.

Rushlau is a member of the Maine Prosecutors Association, of which he has served two terms as president; the National District Attorneys Association; the Criminal Law Advisory Commission, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Advisory Board.

Rushlau’s nomination is subject to review by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and confirmation by the Senate. He declined comment Wednesday when reached by the Bangor Daily News.