Two more men arrested in connection with Waldoboro home invasion

WALDOBORO, Maine — The Waldoboro Police Department has charged two more men in connection with a home invasion on Friendship Road the night of March 17.

Damian Benner, 41, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and burglary, according to Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde. Benner turned himself in on March 23. He was summonsed and released.

Keith Shaw, 45, of Waldoboro faces the same charges. Officer Larry Hesseltine arrested Shaw during a traffic stop on March 24. Shaw was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

The department previously arrested Virgil W. Cray Sr., 45, of Waldoboro, who faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass, according to a statement from the Waldoboro Police Department.

The three men allegedly forced their way into the home and assaulted the resident. Officers responded to the residence at about 10 p.m. and observed injuries to the victim, according to a department release.

The victim told police the men punched and kicked him repeatedly. He was on the phone with the Lincoln County Communications Center at the time of the assault, according to police.