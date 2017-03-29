Bremen woman, 72, seriously injured in midcoast crash

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — A Bremen woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Bristol Road in Damariscotta.

Mary Forde, 72, was driving a 2011 Subaru Forester south on Bristol Road at the time of the crash, according to interim Damariscotta police Chief Jason Warlick.

The vehicle left the road, then struck a large rock and trees on the northbound side of the road and spun before coming to a rest in a yard, Warlick said.

Forde was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield and was “seriously injured,” Warlick said. Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service brought her to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Warlick said.

Debris littered the road and the yard. The engine was separated from the vehicle and was sitting on the shoulder of the southbound lane.

Traffic was backed up on Bristol Road and School Street. The Damariscotta Fire Department provided traffic control.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.