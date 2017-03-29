Have Coffee with a Cop in Bangor at the mall Thursday

BANGOR, Maine — The idea is simple: Grab yourself a cup of coffee, pull up a chair and chew the fat with a Bangor police officer about anything you please.

That’s what city police will be doing with whomever comes by the Coffee with a Cop event they will be holding at Starbucks at the Bangor Mall Center Court at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The public is invited to the event, which is free.

Coffee with a Cop’s goal is to eliminate barriers between officers and the people they serve in a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere. It is intended to counteract the impersonality of most people’s contact with police, which typically comes during emergencies or other emotional situations involving law enforcement, Police Chief Mark Hathaway said.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know our officers,” Hathaway said in a statement. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Among the subjects police will be happy to discuss is their ongoing work in city neighborhoods, Hathaway said.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact Community Relations Officer Jason McAmbley at 947-7384, ext. 5729, or at jason.mcambley@bangormaine.gov.

A previous Coffee with a Cop, held downtown, drew about two dozen residents and officers.