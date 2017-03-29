Man charged with driving drunk after police chase near Hampden Academy

HAMPDEN, Maine — Following a pursuit near the high school Wednesday morning, local officers were able to maneuver their cruisers to stop a Warren man accused of driving drunk in a stolen vehicle.

Clarence Corson, 49, was charged with six crimes after the chase along Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, Hampden police Sgt. Joel Small said Wednesday afternoon.

Small said officers responded at about 7 a.m. to a report about a possibly intoxicated driver driving erratically on his way into town, “going up to 75 miles per hour and making bad passes.”

Small and Officer Jeff Rice were able to intercept the vehicle about a mile from Hampden Academy, when the driver “pulled over right on the railroad tracks on Western Avenue,” Small said. “Before we could even step out of the vehicle, the driver took off. We had a little chase.”

The sergeant added, “It was a pretty concerning with all the traffic and school buses.”

As Corson drove toward the congested intersection of Route 202 and Western Avenue, which is also where the entrance to Hampden Academy is located, the sergeant and Rice took action.

Small said he was able to get his cruiser in front of the vehicle and then Rice pulled up behind it.

“We boxed him in and were able to stop the vehicle,” the sergeant said.

“He was impaired,” Small said of the driver, who was identified as Corson.

Corson was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, violating bail conditions, operating after habitual offender revocation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Small said.

The Warren man may face additional charges, the sergeant said, adding that the owner of the vehicle was in the process of filing a burglary complaint against Corson.

“There was a probation hold on him, so he had a whole host of reasons to run,” Small said.

Corson was taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, where he remained Wednesday afternoon, a jail official said.