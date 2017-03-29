Restaurant awards tout chefs and owners from Ogunquit to Wiscasset

PORTLAND, Maine — “Maine is not a market,” Cheryl Lee Rust told 300 people gathered at Holiday Inn by the Bay on Tuesday night. “It’s a community.”

It’s that spirit that helped transform a mere ice cream stand into Le Garage, the Wiscasset restaurant that has been a midcoast magnet for 40 years. Rust, who earlier this month announced that she is closing after four decades at the end of April, made her remarks after accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Maine Restaurant Association on Tuesday night.

The cheerful owner shared the spotlight with Jonathan West, owner of Jonathan’s Ogunquit, who was named restaurateur of the year. Josh Berry of Union Restaurant in Portland was crowned chef of the year. Performance Foodservice of Augusta garnered the top “allied member” — an award that goes to food distributors, producers and wholesale companies that serve the trade.

“There are extraordinary men and women that work in our industry and extraordinary moments when hospitality leaps forward on the backs of these individuals,” said Berry in a brief speech. “That what can be imagined, can be achieved.”

West, who has also been in business for 40 years, said he couldn’t survive without the backing of his wife, daughter and loyal customers. He underscored the importance of the thousands of workers who make food service “the best industry to be in in Maine.”

The awards, given out since 1991, were chosen by a committee of association members.

Though not in attendance, Laura Benedict, owner of The Red Barn in Augusta was also honored. The National Restaurant Association saluted her as “restaurant neighbor of the year” — an award that honors restaurants for outstanding community service. Benedict and her customers have raised more than $2 million for charities and people in need.

She was touted at the same time at a ceremony in Washington D.C. A moving video on Benedict’s kindness to war veterans, tending to the sick and her own personal struggle with alcoholism had the 300 in attendance tearing up in their dessert and coffee.