Rask steps up as Bruins down Predators

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask, criticized by his coach after his last start, returned from a one-game absence with 24 saves, pacing his Boston Bruins to a 4-1 victory over Nashville that ended the Predators’ four-game winning streak Tuesday night.

Rask, who missed Saturday night’s game against the Islanders in Brooklyn, had a shutout until Craig Smith deflected home Roman Josi’s shot with 8:44 left. Rask then stood tall and Riley Nash set up Noel Acciari for his first NHL goal to finish off a 3-on-1 with 4:13 remaining before David Backes scored an empty net goal with 1:31 left to put it away.

Backup Anton Khudobin created a bit of a goaltending controversy by winning Saturday night but interim coach Bruce Cassidy made it clear Rask would play Tuesday if physically able.

The Bruins, who came in a point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division, moved three points ahead of the idle Tampa Bay Lightning and four ahead of the New York Islanders (idle) and Carolina Hurricanes in the wild card race. Toronto was still playing.

The Predators, playing the second game of a back-to-back, lost for the second time in nine games and remained a point ahead of the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division — the Blues with a game in hand.

Patrice Bergeron, with his first goal in 10 games, and David Krejci scored first-period goals before Acciari scored his first goal in 43 NHL games. Krejci left practice early on Monday with an upper body injury but was able to play.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara notched his 600th NHL point on the first goal, while Nash set up Acciari’s goal for his fifth point in three games — after two in his previous 20.

Pekka Rinne made 27 stops and Smith ended a 25-game goal-scoring drought for the Preds.

Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 1

RALEIGH, North Carolina — The Carolina Hurricanes jumped on the Detroit Red Wings early, and Cam Ward finished with 21 saves in a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Lee Stempniak, Joakim Nordstrom, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm scored as the Hurricanes stretched their points streak to 12 games. Justin Faulk registered two assists.

Detroit’s Tomas Nosek prevented a shutout with 6:27 remaining, scoring his first NHL goal.

The Hurricanes (34-27-14) are 8-0-4 in their last dozen games, avenging an overtime setback from a night earlier in the same building and maintaining their late-season push to make the playoffs.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard, a former University of Maine standout, made 28 saves. He had won in his previous three outings.

Detroit (31-33-12) was playing its third game in as many days, a schedule necessitated by a December postponement in Raleigh.

The Red Wings appeared out of energy, though they had 12 of their 22 shots in the third period. Carolina held an 11-4 edge in first-period shots and the Detroit didn’t register a second-period shot until more than 4 1/2 minutes had expired. Shortly after, the Red Wings nearly went an entire power play without posting a shot.

Stempniak scored on Carolina’s second shot of the game, coming 10:10 into the first period. His shot went through traffic.

Nordstrom, who was playing in his 200th NHL game, made it 2-0 about five minutes later when he scored off a rebound of Brett Pesce’s shot.

Staal’s goal came with 6:24 remaining in the second period for his first point in four games.

A night earlier, the game ended with a Detroit overtime goal on a sequence that left Carolina goalie Eddie Lack flattened in the goal.

Lack was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the collision with Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, who scored the winning goal. Lack was taken to an area hospital but was sent home a few hours later.

Lack was back with the team Tuesday morning after being diagnosed with a neck strain. He was fine during a between-periods television interview, though a timetable for his potential return remains unclear.

Athanasiou, who scored overtime winners the previous two nights, wasn’t in Detroit’s lineup because of an upper-body ailment.