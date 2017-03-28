Portland city council still deadlocked over $64 million school bond

PORTLAND, Maine — Anticipating further gridlock, the city council Monday postponed a second vote on whether to let residents vote on borrowing $64 million to renovate four aging elementary schools.

The council agreed to put off the matter until April 5, the deadline to get the question on the June ballot, after deadlocking over the issue during a more than seven-hour meeting last week, when the bond to fund renovations at Lyseth, Longfellow, Presumpscot and Reiche elementary schools came one vote shy of passage.

Sending the proposed bond to the voters as a ballot question requires support from seven of the nine council members. But the measure has failed to win the approval of three, who have floated alternative plans to borrow smaller sums.

Supporters of the $64 million bond, including five councilors, Mayor Ethan Strimling, the school board and parent activists, have argued the work is badly needed and long overdue in the four schools that haven’t seen major renovations in four or more decades.

“I hope that we can shortly get to a place where we can resolve this impasse,” City Councilor Justin Costa, a supporter, said.

It is unclear what type of compromise could be struck in the coming weeks — and even if the council finds consensus at the next meeting, it would be challenging to get a different bond measure on the June ballot. A new bond proposal would need to be read at two council meetings.

Councilors Jill Duson, Belinda Ray and Nicholas Mavodones last week opposed the $64 million bond — though all three said they agree on the need for major renovations at Portland’s schools. The councilors want to preserve opportunities to win state funding for the schools, something supporters of the four-school bond consider a longshot.

The $64 million bond proposal will continue to come before the council until it is approved, changed or postponed indefinitely. The opposing councilors hope to see their alternative plans presented to voters alongside the larger bond.

“I’m just saying put two questions on the ballot,” Duson said.

At the last meeting, Duson and Mavodones presented a “2+2” plan that would ask taxpayers to vote on a $32 million bond to renovate Lyseth and Presumpscot. If Reiche and Longfellow do not get state funding, they would advocate for another bond and said the plan would complete the renovations of all four schools on the same schedule as the $64 million bond.

Critics of Duson and Mavodones’ plan contend that it will be difficult to get the city council, which could have new members over the next few years, back to the point of voting on another bond if state funding doesn’t come through.

Putting this plan or Ray’s alternative on the ballot would require public notice of an item on the council agenda, which would take weeks, and so far has not been issued.

Bonding the $64 million in stages over the next six years would result in an overall debt of about $92 million when interest is factored in, according to city forecasts. Over the 26-year life of the bond, this would require a 3.1 percent tax bump that is estimated to add $1,128 in property taxes for each $100,000 of home valuation. The owners of a $240,000 home could, for instance, expect the bond to add an average of $104 to their annual tax bill, or $2,700 over its duration.