Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI

BRISTOL, Maine — The associate head of school at Lincoln Academy was arrested Saturday night for allegedly operating under the influence after deputies reportedly found his car stopped in the middle of Sproul Hill Road blocking traffic.

Andrew Mullin, 53, of Bristol, also was charged with driving to endanger after he allegedly backed into another car during an encounter with Lincoln County deputies, Chief Deputy Rand Maker said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the rural road at about 10:50 p.m. and found a 2012 Chrysler minivan stopped in the road, according to Maker. They administered a field sobriety test at the scene and arrested Mullin.

He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and released Saturday on $500 unsecured bail, according to a jail administrator. He is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Unified Criminal Court on May 25.

The adult male driver of the other vehicle was taken by a private vehicle to Lincoln Health Miles Campus for treatment of neck pain.

Maker said the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office would review the charges to determine whether any aggravating factors were present.

Lincoln Academy Head of School David Sturdevant was traveling abroad Tuesday, his assistant said, and would return calls Wednesday.