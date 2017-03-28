Maine Marine Patrol officers honored for stopping runaway lobster boat

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two Maine Marine Patrol officers were honored Tuesday at the State House for their attempt to rescue a distressed fisherman off North Haven in 2015.

Rear Admiral Steve Poulin, 1st Coast Guard District commander, said during an event at the State House with Gov. Paul LePage that the officers put their lives in danger when they responded to a lobster boat circling in the water in October 2015.

Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot received the Certificate of Valor on Tuesday for “superb seamanship” for successfully pulling his watercraft alongside the fishing vessel Legacy, which was circling close to a rocky shore and maritime traffic.

Receiving the Silver Lifesaving Medal was Spc. Corrie Roberts, who leapt from the marine patrol vessel in rough seas and high winds to the Legacy and was able to bring the boat under control and back to shore. Unfortunately, 78-year-old Robert Staples of North Haven suffered a medical emergency and did not survive the incident.

“The outcome was tragic and did help with closure for the family but was also very keen in ensuring that further people were not injured,” said Poulin. “Their role went well beyond the individual that was on the boat. They are to be commended for that.”

Staples’ lobster boat was first spotted by a crew on the Maine State Ferry. Crew members from a Coast Guard vessel and another fishing boat called Hours and Hours were having difficulty boarding the Legacy because of how fast it was circling.

Hours and Hours had tried to stop the Legacy by snaring its propellor in a rope but was unsuccessful. Roberts nearly fell into the water on her first attempt to jump to the Legacy but repeated the attempt “with no regard for her personal safety,” according to her citation.

“I have seen very few of these awards presented over the course of my career,” said Poulin. “Not only are we celebrating the heroism, but I think we’re also celebrating the unity of effort between the Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol. that is a model for others and the country.”