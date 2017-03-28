Maine Marine Patrol officers honored for stopping runaway lobster boat

Rear Adm. Steve Poulin, 1st Coast Guard District commander (at podium) honors Sgt. Matt Talbot and Specialist Corrie Roberts (immediate left of Poulin) during a ceremony at the State House. Talbot and Roberts were honored for their role in stopping a runaway lobster boat in October 2015 off the coast of North Haven.
Christopher Cousins | BDN
Rear Adm. Steve Poulin, 1st Coast Guard District commander (at podium) honors Sgt. Matt Talbot and Specialist Corrie Roberts (immediate left of Poulin) during a ceremony at the State House. Talbot and Roberts were honored for their role in stopping a runaway lobster boat in October 2015 off the coast of North Haven.
By Christopher Cousins, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 28, 2017, at 5:38 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two Maine Marine Patrol officers were honored Tuesday at the State House for their attempt to rescue a distressed fisherman off North Haven in 2015.

Rear Admiral Steve Poulin, 1st Coast Guard District commander, said during an event at the State House with Gov. Paul LePage that the officers put their lives in danger when they responded to a lobster boat circling in the water in October 2015.

Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matt Talbot received the Certificate of Valor on Tuesday for “superb seamanship” for successfully pulling his watercraft alongside the fishing vessel Legacy, which was circling close to a rocky shore and maritime traffic.

Receiving the Silver Lifesaving Medal was Spc. Corrie Roberts, who leapt from the marine patrol vessel in rough seas and high winds to the Legacy and was able to bring the boat under control and back to shore. Unfortunately, 78-year-old Robert Staples of North Haven suffered a medical emergency and did not survive the incident.

“The outcome was tragic and did help with closure for the family but was also very keen in ensuring that further people were not injured,” said Poulin. “Their role went well beyond the individual that was on the boat. They are to be commended for that.”

Staples’ lobster boat was first spotted by a crew on the Maine State Ferry. Crew members from a Coast Guard vessel and another fishing boat called Hours and Hours were having difficulty boarding the Legacy because of how fast it was circling.

Hours and Hours had tried to stop the Legacy by snaring its propellor in a rope but was unsuccessful. Roberts nearly fell into the water on her first attempt to jump to the Legacy but repeated the attempt “with no regard for her personal safety,” according to her citation.

“I have seen very few of these awards presented over the course of my career,” said Poulin. “Not only are we celebrating the heroism, but I think we’re also celebrating the unity of effort between the Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol. that is a model for others and the country.”

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs