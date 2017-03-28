Maine runner sprints past fundraising goal for Boston hospital cared for sister

When Lindsay Beauregard decided to participate in next month’s Boston Marathon as part of the Miles for Miracles team, she hit the ground running with fundraising and training.

With about three weeks remaining until race day, the Hampden native has eclipsed her fundraising goal, she said Monday.

Beauregard set a milestone of raising at least $6,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital, but she eclipsed that goal last weekend. As of Tuesday, she raised $6,712.

Beauregard has set a new goal of raising $10,000.

“I can easily hit $7,500, but $10,000 was just a good sounding number, too,” she said.

Beauregard, a 2010 graduate of Hampden Academy who works at the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had to raise $5,000 by May 17 and was among only 160 of 1,000 applicants who received a bib number.

Beauregard’s younger sister, Danielle, received care for many years at Boston Children’s Hospital after suffering seizures.

She said it has been nine years since Danielle has had a seizure, and Beauregard completed her longest training run — 21 miles — last week on her 25th birthday.

“I wasn’t sure how I was going to do with the 21 miles, and I did better than expected,” Beauregard said. “Now I feel like I can relax.”

Beauregard also was happy to report that Danielle is doing well.

“I just saw her [Sunday] and she’s happy and healthy,” Beauregard said. “She gave me a bunch of running gels for my birthday, so that’s great.”

Beauregard and other Miles for Miracles runners ran the first 21 miles of the Boston Marathon course, from Hopkinton to Boston College, on their training run.

“It’s been a great couple days all around,” she said.

In February, Beauregard hosted a fundraising event at the Brahmin bar in Boston where 60 people attended.

Among the items raffled off were gift cards to restaurants, tickets to comedy shows, vouchers to rent kayaks to paddle on the Charles River and gift cards to local boutiques.

As for Beauregard’s plans for the next few weeks?

“A lot of relaxing, trying not to do too much and just kind of getting that additional $3,300,” she said. “Everyone loves Danielle. It’s one of those things that people are just so happy and love Danielle so much.”

Anybody wishing to contribute to Beauregard’s fundraising efforts can do so at milesformiracles.org/boston by searching for her name.