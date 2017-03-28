Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — A 21-year-old Husson University honor student has been charged with gross sexual assault after he admitted to attacking an unconscious woman following a party on Elm Street, according to police and court documents.

Zachary Comeau, 21, of Bangor was arrested on March 20 on the felony sexual assault charge, as well as on one count each of misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching and unlawful sexual contact. A Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Husson University is conducting its own investigation, spokesman Eric Gordon said in an email Tuesday.

“In response to recent allegations against Mr. Comeau, the university swiftly took appropriate interim measures,” Gordon said. He declined to elaborate on those measures, citing privacy laws. “An internal investigation into the alleged incident is currently in progress. Husson University is fully cooperating with law enforcement as part of their ongoing investigation into this allegation.”

The roommate of a 20-year-old woman called police to report the sexual assault on March 18, Old Town police Capt. Lee Miller said Tuesday. The woman told investigators that she was sleeping on the couch after a drinking party when, “In the middle of the night she felt someone on top of her … [and] she also found her pants were pulled down.”

The woman told police she fell back asleep but awoke later to find Comeau beside her.

After they were called, police investigated and determined that Comeau was the suspect, according to Miller.

A report filed by Old Town police Det. Jordan Norton states that the detective recorded a call with Comeau where Comeau admitted getting on top of the woman.

“Comeau said that the victim was asleep the entire time,” Norton said in his report.

Miller said that Comeau then went to the police station on March 20 where he was interviewed by Norton, before being arrested and charged.

The 21-year-old was taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and was later released on $2,500 bail.

His bail conditions bar him from contacting the woman or her roommates and from consuming drugs or alcohol. The judge also set a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. His next court date is in early May.

Gordon, the Husson spokesman, also indicated Tuesday that the university has a new safety system in place through a partnership with the Peace of Mind Company, which provides students and staff with a keychain sized device that can contact campus security with the touch of a button. When activated off campus, the device’s alert is redirected to local police, he said.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.