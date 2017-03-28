Bangor robbery suspect accused of flashing gun

BANGOR, Maine — An armed man walked into the Circle K store on Main Street early Tuesday demanding money but left empty-handed after apparently having a communication problem with the clerk, according to Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton.

“The male displayed a black pistol from under his clothes and demanded money from the employee,” Cotton said in an email. “There was some confusion between the clerk and the suspect, and the suspect left the store with no cash.”

The attempted robbery occurred at around 4:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a red sweatshirt. His hood was up when he entered the store, located at 545 Main St., and he left on foot walking toward downtown.

“The sweatshirt appears to have a rectangular piece cut out/or missing from the back of the shirt,” Cotton said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bangor Police Department, at 947-7384.