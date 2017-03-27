NFL owners approve Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are officially moving to Las Vegas.
NFL team owners voted 31-1 to approve the Raiders’ proposal to relocate to Las Vegas during the annual league meetings in Phoenix on Monday. The Miami Dolphins were reportedly the lone opposing team to vote against the move.
“We believe we, and the Raiders, have worked earnestly for over a decade to find a viable option in Oakland,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We believe we went the extra mile to find that solution in Oakland.
“I wanted to thank (Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf) for her effort to find a viable solution. … We’re particularly disappointed for the fans. We worked as tirelessly and as hard as we could to try to find that solution. We just couldn’t get that done.”
Goodell wrote a letter to Schaaf late Friday evening that expressed disappointment in the city’s latest stadium finance proposals.
Raiders owner Mark Davis filed an application with the league in January to move the team to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season. He needed at least 24 of 32 votes by the owners.
The Raiders won’t immediately move to Las Vegas since construction of their planned $1.9 billion domed stadium, near the Strip, isn’t expected to be completed until 2020. The stadium would be financed with $750 million in public funding and a $650 million construction loan from Bank of America, with the Raiders and the NFL adding a combined $500 million.
“The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA,” Davis said Monday. “We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”
The Raiders will play this season at the Oakland Coliseum and have a contract option to play there again in 2018, but would need to play the 2019 season in a temporary facility.
The Raiders have been in Oakland in 45 of the franchise’s 58 seasons, including the last 22. The Raiders moved to Los Angeles for the 1982 season and played there 13 years before the late Al Davis moved the team back to Oakland in 1995.
“My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness,” Davis said. “I would like to thank Commissioner Roger Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality.”
The Raiders are the third team in the past two years to be granted approval to relocate, after the Rams (from St. Louis) and Chargers (from San Diego) were allowed to relocate to Los Angeles.