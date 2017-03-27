Presque Isle girl wins New England free throw title

WESTBROOK, Maine — A 12-year-old girl from Presque Isle has earned a trip to Chicago to compete in a national foul shooting competition.

Faith Sjoberg, a seventh-grader at Presque Isle Middle School, won the championship in the ages 12-13 age group at the Elks Hoop Shoot New England regional free throw contest held Saturday at Westbrook High School.

Sjoberg, representing Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954, made 24 of 25 attempts, which was two better than runner-up Bella Sgroi of Woburn, Massachusetts. Sjoberg was the highest scoring girl among the three age divisions, earning her the Walter Kettelle Award.

Over the past four months, Sjoberg has advanced through five levels of competition. In addition to the New Englands, she has won at the school, lodge, district and state levels.

She will next participate at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Finals April 22 at DePaul University. It will be the second consecutive year Sjoberg has made the trip to the nationals in Chicago. Last year, she placed fifth in the ages 10-11 division.

Five other Maine youths participated in the New England regional.

Brayden Castonguay of Washburn, also representing the Presque Isle lodge, placed second in the 12-13 boys division by hitting 21 of 25 attempts. Adam Fitzgerald of the Skowhegan/Madison lodge (20-25) and Kaylee Bagley of the Ellsworth lodge (18-25) each placed third in the ages 8-9 division for boys and girls, respectively.

Ryan Stone of the Portland lodge came in fourth among 10-11 boys and Ellie Legare of the Lewiston lodge was sixth for 10-11 girls.