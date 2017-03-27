Former UMaine defenseman called up by NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

A former University of Maine defenseman was recalled by the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Dan Renouf, who spent three years with the Black Bears before signing a free-agent deal with the Red Wings, was called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins, the organization announced on Sunday.

Detroit was scheduled to play at Carolina on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Renouf has had a solid first full season with Grand Rapids as he is fourth among the team’s defensemen with 15 points (three goals, 15 assists).

He also leads the Griffins in penalty minutes with 58.

The native of Ajax, Ontario, played in 111 career games for UMaine, accumulating 38 points (10 & 28).

Renouf’s most productive year came in his final season in Orono, as he was the Bears’ top-scoring defenseman with 6 & 9.

Renouf joins fellow former Black Bear Jimmy Howard with Detroit.