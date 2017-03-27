Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine

BANGOR, Maine — The wet snow falling Monday morning will be followed by a light coating of sleet or ice, according to meteorologist Priscilla Farrar of the National Weather Service Caribou.

“We’ve got precipitation falling in the Bangor area right now producing snow, sleet and freezing rain,” she said shortly after 6 a.m. “It will become more widespread as the day goes on bringing a wintry mix of precipitation.”

Only about 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to fall in Bangor, but it will be followed by “one-tenth of an inch of ice on top of it,” the meteorologist said.

Mostly rain is expected along the coast, and more snow is expected to fall in northern Maine.

“We’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow and a glaze on top of it,” Farrar said. “The snow up here will go into the overnight hours.”

Ice in northern parts of the state is expected after midnight, she said.