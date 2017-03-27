A commitment to poor children’s well-being is key to Maine’s future prosperity

We know from brain scientists and economists that Maine’s future economic prosperity depends to a great extent on how well we help young children’s brains develop now. Providing a strong foundation in the earliest stages of development to ensure future success is more important than the support we can provide at any other time in their lives. The healthier they are and the better their brains are wired, the better the odds that they will find success in school and in life. That’s why many of us have been investing millions of dollars in quality early childhood programs, parental support and policy development over the past six years.

The research on what works to support healthy brain development is clear. Infants and toddlers need a strong, caring adult presence in their lives. While many of us might wish that all parents played that role, there are times when even the most well-resourced parents are overwhelmed. When you add the stress that comes with not knowing where your family will sleep or whether they will have enough to eat, spending time playing on the floor or reading to your child becomes a dream. That’s a reality for too many households in Maine, so we need to acknowledge it’s in our interest to provide support for our state’s youngest children and their families.

Infants and toddlers develop healthy brains when they feel safe and their interactions with adults take place in a caring environment. Mimicking cooing, facial expressions and body movements; naming objects; reading stories and pointing at pictures; and paying attention to their needs all create an environment that stimulates the formation of 700 brain synapses per minute. It’s the kind of environment that we envision for all Maine children, but one we know not all Maine children experience.

Research, including that of the Harvard Center on the Developing Child, has shown that growing up in a household in poverty or near poverty has a significant impact on children’s future opportunities and growth. Young children under 5 are the most negatively affected by growing up in poverty.

Support for families to alleviate conditions of poverty can make a significant difference for those children throughout their lifetime. That support includes safe and affordable housing; accessible affordable quality childcare and learning opportunities for parents and children; job training and transportation to work; adequate, nutritious food; and health care.

A recent data analysis shows that the percentage of Maine children living in deep poverty — defined as living on less than $10,000 a year for a family of three — has increased at a rate eight times greater than the national average, according to the Maine Center for Economic Policy. Maine families living in poverty need support for meeting basic needs and maintaining stability in order for their children to thrive, and we need to provide that support for future prosperity.

A challenge we face is providing early support in a cost-effective way. One way forward would be to use millions of federal funds the state has received but not yet spent, saving state dollars that can be used to fund other needed services.

We urge the Legislature to use these federal funds to address the most basic needs of families with children struggling in poverty; expand opportunity for better paying jobs; break down barriers to work; and establish benchmarks to ensure that public programs truly achieve their goals of reducing poverty and ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

In a 2013 study, University of Maine economist Philip Trostel concluded after looking at the costs and benefits of investment in early childhood education, “The notion that a high-quality early childhood education system is too costly for Maine in the current tight budgetary environment is shortsighted. What is truly costly is the status quo. We cannot afford … to not invest enough in putting more of our young children on paths leading to fiscally responsible futures.” That thinking about Maine’s future is what spurs our philanthropies’ interest and investments.

Philanthropy can play a valuable role in meeting the challenges, but we cannot do it alone. A strong public commitment is essential to ensure our state’s future economic prosperity. We urge the Legislature to consider all possible sources of funding of its plan to ensure that prosperity.

Nancy Brain and Barbara Reinertsen are members of the Maine Philanthropy Center’s Early Childhood Funders Group.