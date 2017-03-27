Brunswick man accused of threatening group with gun outside bar

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 33-year-old Brunswick man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he argued with a group of people at Aki Sushi and Hibachi and then threatened them with a loaded handgun outside the bar.

Channing F. Perry remained at Cumberland County Jail in Portland on $2,500 bail pending an arraignment Monday morning, Brunswick Police Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor said.

Officers went to the restaurant at 94 Main St. at about 12:07 a.m. Saturday for a report that a man, later identified as Perry, had quarreled with a group, then left the bar, according to O’Connor.

“He came back and confronted the group outside, and he brandished a handgun,” O’Connor said. “From witness reports, he drew the firearm and pointed it at several people in the group and made some comment about, ‘I should shoot you all.’”

Officers located Perry about three blocks away at Town Hall Place, and ordered him at gunpoint several times to take his hands out of his pocket before he complied, O’Connor said.

They seized a loaded handgun and a BB gun, he said.

Perry was charged with Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct and possession of a firearm in a liquor-licensed establishment, a misdemeanor.