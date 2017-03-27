Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — A vehicle crashed into three utility poles near the junction of Allen and 14th streets early Monday morning, knocking out power to around 1,430 Emera Maine customers.

The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported, according to a dispatcher for Bangor Police Department.

“Line workers from Emera Maine are working to restore power this morning to more than 1,400 customers in Bangor following a motor vehicle accident that damaged three utility poles,” Bob Potts, the utility’s spokesman, said in a news release.

Customers are without power along several streets, including parts of Broadway, Union Street and Ohio Street as well as several side streets.

“This outage may affect traffic signals so motorists traveling the area this morning should exercise caution during their morning commute,” Potts said. “Crews will work to make repairs safely and as quickly as possible until all customers are restored.”