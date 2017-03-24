Suns’ Booker scores 70, but Celtics prevail

BOSTON — Devin Booker erupted for an NBA season-high 70 points, the most points ever scored in a game against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn’t nearly enough for his Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas accumulated 34 points and seven assists, and the Celtics scored the game’s first six points and never looked back en route to a 130-120 victory.

The undermanned Suns lost their seventh in a row, but it wasn’t because of Booker, who got the TD Garden crowd on his side as he ran wild in the closing minutes — scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Booker, who also had eight rebounds and six assists, scored the most points ever in either of the Celtics’ two home buildings. His free throw with 45.2 seconds left broke Elgin Baylor’s 1959 record of 64 points against Boston. Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors had the previous season high in the league with 60.

With the Suns fouling intentionally to get the ball back, he hit three free throws with 42 seconds left. After another foul, and another timeout, the Celtics double-teamed Booker and fouled him with 37.8 left and he hit two more free throws. He missed two final shots in the closing seconds, one a 3-pointer.

Al Horford added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Jae Crowder had 13 points and 10 boards and Kelly Olynyk scored 13 points for Boston.

Alan Williams had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Suns.

The win, the Celtics’ third straight in the first three games of a six-game homestand, was the 13th in their last 14 home games and the fifth win in their last six games overall.

It also kept the Celtics one game behind (two in the loss column) of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference lead and 2 1/2 games ahead of the third-place Washington Wizards.

The Suns have lost nine of their last 10 since shocking the Celtics with five points in the last four seconds to win March 5 at Phoenix.

The Celtics (47-26) held the Suns (22-51) without a field goal for the first 7:15, building a 22-3 lead before settling for a 13-point advantage after the first quarter.

NOTES: Celtics G Avery Bradley was hospitalized with a stomach bug to receive fluids and missed the game. … The Suns were without F T.J. Warren (wrist). Gs Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight and C Tyson Chandler were all “resting.” … It was the second straight night the Suns fashioned the youngest starting lineup in NBA history, a group younger that seven of the eight NCAA starting lineups from Thursday night. … F Marquese Chriss and G Tyler Ulis became the first Phoenix rookie pair with double-doubles in the same game since 1991 in the loss at Brooklyn on Thursday night. … G Isaiah Thomas extended his club record with a 3-pointer in his 47th straight game. … The Suns visit Charlotte and the Celtics host Miami on Sunday.