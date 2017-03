PORTLAND, Maine — Michael Finn recorded four goals while Tyler Retalic recorded two goals plus an assist to lead St. Joseph’s College to a 9-2 men’s lacrosse win over Husson University on Thursday.

Both teams are now 1-3.

Matt Donnell contributed two goals for the Monks while Connor Trainor made 10 saves on 12 shots.

Jacob Boothby scored both goals for Husson. Matt Martin came up with 17 saves on 26 shots.