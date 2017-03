KVAC Class AA North all-stars

All-stars

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

KVAC Class AA North

All-Conference Selections

Boys

First Team

Jarod Norcross-Plourde (Edward Little), Nick Curtis (Windham), Jack Casale (Cheverus), Terion Moss (Portland), Griff Foley (Portland), Matt Fleming (Oxford Hills)

Second Team

Raffaele Salomone (Deering), Ben Onek (Deering), Samatar Iman (Edward Little), Mike Gilman (Windham), Charlie Lyall (Portland), Cole Verrier (Oxford Hills)

Player of the Year: Terion Moss (Portland)

Girls

First Team

Jordyn Reynolds (Edward Little), Tasia Titherington (Deering), Abby Cavallaro (Cheverus), Julia Colby (Oxford Hills), Katie Butler (Bangor), Victoria Harris (Lewiston)

Second Team

Abi Ramirez (Deering), Delaney Haines (Deering), Emme Poulin (Cheverus), Jadah Adams (Oxford Hills), Erin Morton (Oxford Hills), Morgan Eliasen (Lewiston

Player of the Year: Jordyn Reynolds (Edward Little)