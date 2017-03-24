Mainers claim prestigious collegiate swimming, hockey honors

Emma Waddell of Bangor, a junior at Williams College, has been named a 2017 DIII Honda Athlete of the Year nominee for swimming and diving as part of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

The entity has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for 41 years, recognizing superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service.

Waddell is among 11 finalists for the prestigious DIII Honda Woman Athlete of the Year, which will be voted on at the end of the academic year by representatives of 1,000 NCAA member schools.

“I am honored to have been nominated for the 2017 DIII Honda Athlete of the Year award,” Waddell said in a press release. “I feel very proud and fortunate to be a member of the Williams College swim and dive team. My experience as a collegiate swimmer has been incredible, thanks in large part to my amazing teammates and coaches. I am already looking forward to my fourth and final season as an Eph.”

Waddell was named the 2017 NCAA Swimmer of the Meet at the NCAA Division III championships and earned the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America DIII Women’s Swimmer of the Year honors.

Waddell won two national titles in 2017, claiming the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, the latter for the second time in her career.

The junior has earned eight individual All-America titles and has swum on 12 All-America relay squads for Williams.

“Emma is a terrific teammate and a great talent,” said Ephs head coach Steve Kuster. “She continues to work to improve and remains as motivated as ever. She is a racer through and through and loves getting up with teammates on relays. She stays calm under pressure and was outstanding this year at NCAA’s.”

All 2017 Honda Woman Athlete of the Year nominees will be honored in a live telecast on CBS Sports on June 26 in downtown Los Angeles.

UNE sophomore wins Concannon Award

BOSTON — University of New England men’s ice hockey player Brady Fleurent of Biddeford has been named an All-American and was chosen the winner of the 17th Joe Concannon Award.

The Concannon Award is presented annually by The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston to the best American-born collegiate hockey player in New England at the NCAA Division II-III level. Fleurent and his brother Trevor were among six finalists for the honor.

Brady Fleurent is the first UNE ice hockey player to win the prestigious award, named in honor of Joe Concannon, a former sportswriter for the Boston Globe and lifelong devotee of college hockey and amateur sports.

Brady Fleurent also earned a spot on the CCM Division II-III Men’s Ice Hockey All-America First Team selected by the American Hockey Coaches’ Association. Trevor Fleurent of UNE was a third-team choice.

Brady Fleurent set a UNE single-season record with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists). He leads the nation in points per game (2.04), as well as assists per game (1.35), and was voted Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Year. Fleurent is one of seven finalists for the Sid Watson Award, given annually to the best NCAA III men’s ice hockey player in the country.

“It was a phenomenal season for Brady and the team,” said UNE head coach Kevin Swallow in a press release. “Brady has led the country in points for most of the season and was a threat to score any time he was on the ice. He lives and breathes the game of hockey and brings so much to the rink and with his teammates every day. They feed off his energy and his enthusiasm is contagious in the locker room and on the ice.”

The Concannon award will be presented at the New England College Hockey Writers’ Dinner on April 11 at Saugus, Massachusetts.

Trevor Fleurent concluded his career as UNE’s leader in goals (50), assists (66) and points (116). During 2016-2017, he totaled 20 goals and 25 assists as the Nor’easters advanced to the CCC championship game.

The first-team all-conference selection recently signed a professional contract with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the Southern Professional Hockey League.