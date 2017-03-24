Man accused of using brother’s name charged in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, Maine — One of four people arrested in connection with a robbery at the Evergreen Trailer Park a week ago was booked into jail and appeared in court using his brother’s name, according to police.

Rafael Villalona, 23, Cambridge, Massachusetts, faces an additional charge of aggravated forgery, the Maine State Police said in a post on its Facebook site.

Villalona had “memorized the personal information of his brother and identified himself as Jose Gomez of Cambridge, Massachusetts,” the post stated. “On March 20th the suspect was arraigned before a judge in Springvale District Court [in York County] under the alias.”

As part of the investigation, the Maine Information and Analysis Center forwarded the arrest information to the Cambridge Police Department in case they were investigating similar type robberies, and a Cambridge police officer recognized him as Villalona.

Villalona was interviewed at the York County Jail on Thursday and admitted to his true identity, the post states. He was charged again with robbery under his correct name, as well as aggravated forgery.

Villalona is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Biddeford District Court on Friday, March 24.

“More charges are expected against Villalona,” the state police said in the post.