Snow squalls make their way across Maine

The Maine flag flaps as a snow squall moves through downtown Bangor, April 25, 2016.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted March 24, 2017, at 12:39 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Only about an inch of snow is expected to fall Friday, but visibility will be reduced as snow squalls move through the area, according to meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray.

“Visibility is reduced to a quarter-mile at some places,” he said of the squalls that hit western and southern Maine before noon.

“Bangor will probably see an inch,” meteorologist Mark Bloomer of the National Weather Service in Caribou said Friday. “There will be about an inch to inch and a half in Down East and central areas and probably an inch to the north.”

The snow is expected to change to rain along coastal areas, and a cold front is expected to move into Maine late Friday.

“It will start out cloudy Saturday morning, but it will clear up that afternoon,” Hawley said. “It will clear up in Bangor first, then it will clear up down here [in southern Maine]. On Sunday, we’re expecting more snow or showers, but only an inch or so. It will be a minor event.”

 

