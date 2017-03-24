Charges pending for 4 who fled into woods after Newport crash

NEWPORT, Maine — Three male juveniles and one adult male are facing charges after they fled into the woods when the truck they were riding in crashed into a utility pole Thursday night, cracking the pole in half and causing a power outage, according to police.

The truck was demolished in the 10 p.m. crash on Roussin Road, Newport police Chief Chief Leonard Macdaid said Friday.

All four males later were caught on Old Bangor Road and transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries suffered in the crash, Macdaid said Friday.

Before it crashed, the driver had been doing donuts — or spinning the truck around in circles — on Stetson Road, the chief reported. The truck then left at a high rate of speed, crossing the intersection at Route 2 and continuing onto Roussin Road.

At one point, the driver appears to have lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road, cross a lawn, strike a tree and then crash into the utility pole.

All four people in the truck ran away from the scene but were apprehended, Macdaid said.

The incident remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a factor, the chief said.

Interviews were still being conducted on Friday afternoon and several charged are pending, he added.