On Deck, a sports calendar for March 23, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s third annual Dirty Dog Mud Run on April 23. The 5K is open to all community members and will offer a special mini obstacle course for children 10 and under. The main event features a 15-obstacle course through a mud-covered campus and surrounding land. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., kids’ obstacle course begins at noon. Registration $45. Proceeds will help support the Thomas College Recreation Department. For information, contact Jim Delorie at 859-1183 or deloriej@thomas.edu.

DANFORTH — East Grand Adventure Race, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 31 Houlton Road, approximately 20 miles including 1-mile compass run, 10 miles of mountain biking, 8 miles of paddling (canoe or kayak). Extra challenges in the field in the past have included a mud pit crawl, two-person crosscut saw competition, tomahawk throwing, log rolling in Baskahegan Stream and a climbing wall challenge. Divisions: race in pairs in the high school boys, girls, mixed; adult men, women, mix; junior/senior. The open division can be solo, teams of any size, relay, kayak or canoe. New family division offering a condensed version of the race with run and paddle only for those with younger children or those not wanting to do the entire race. Fee is $20 per person which includes trophies, T-shirt, lunch. High school division winners each receive $100 gift certificate to Ski Rack Sports of Bangor. All racers are entered into a drawing for a new Vapor Kayak, paddle and life jacket donated by Old Town Canoe. Proceeds benefit East Grand School’s Outdoor Education program. Registration deadline: Friday, May 12. 551-8729.

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 31st annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp will be held June 19-23 for boys and June 26-30 for girls. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the high school gymnasiums. The camp includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. Each participant will receive a “Tiger” Basketball T-shirt, a camp basketball and other items. The fee is $140, which includes instruction, all of the above and “Family Barbecue” awards at the end. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Federal Credit Union Basketball Tournament for grades 8 and under at Baileyville/Woodland. Boys division March 25-26, $125 per team. Board officials will be used, minimum three games guaranteed, team awards, National Federation Rules; contact Woodland Recreation Department at 427-6205 or 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its dates for this summer. The ages are 9-15 with boys camp scheduled for June 26-30 and girls camp July 10-14, at Presque Isle High School. The camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. Lunch will be provided each day at Northern Maine Community College dining hall. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com. Visit Aroostook Basketball Camp on Facebook.

WATERVILLE — The 2017 Gilman Street Basketball Winter Hoop Jam Youth Basketball Tournaments will be held in March at Gilman Street Basketball Club, 21 Gilman Place. There will be an eight-team tournament for each grade level, with three games guaranteed. Grades 5-6 boys, March 25; Grade 3-4 boys, March 25; Grades 3-4 girls, March 26. No Amateur Athletic Union teams allowed. Fee is $150 per team. Contact Aaron McCullough, general manager at gsbcaaron@gmail.com to reserve space and to get a registration form.

CALAIS — Calais Recreation Department will hold its 35th International Basketball Classic at Calais Regional High School, 1 Blue Devil Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grades 7-8 girls, March 25-26. Call 454-2761 or go to calaismaine.org.

RUMFORD — The 18th annual Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Invitational Basketball Tournament will take place on March 31, April 1 and April 2; three men’s divisions, A, B and Senior (over 40)l women’s division if enough interest. Games Friday night, all day Saturday and Sunday at Mountain Valley high and middle schools, and Dirigo high and middle schools, if necessary. Shooting contests and awards during Sunday’s playoff round. A total of 8-10 A teams, 12 B teams, 6 Senior teams are expected. Entry fee is $375, or $400 the tournament. Evening activities sponsored by The Hotel Rumford. Tourney information available at mvrbl.webs.com. Contact Eddie Paterson, epaterson2@roadrunner.com or 364-9352 for information about teams, referees and volunteers. The tournament benefits The Mountain Valley Athletic Boosters and other local rec programs.

CANOE RACING

SEARSMONT — The 38th annual St. George River Race will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, starting from St. George Bridge at Searsmont Methodist Church on Route 131. The course is 6 miles. Three miles of dead water, 1 mile of rapids, 2 miles of dead water and curves with one Class III drop. This race has Class II-III rapids (plus or minus depending on the water level.) Multiple classes. Registration $20, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit children’s programs at the YMCA. Visit www.waldocountyymca.org or contact Dale Cross at the Y at 338-4598 or director@waldocountyymca.org.

MORRILL — The 44th annual Passagassawakeag River Race will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Passagassawakeag Stream in Morrill, Littlefield Farm, Savage Road, to benefit children’s programs at YMCA. The race is 8 miles. The first mile is flat water with many curves. Course passes under a cement bridge to another mile of flat water followed by a short stretch of Class II rapids. A two-mile stretch of flat water to the Rolerson’s Bridge, then Class I, II and III whitewater for 1.5 miles, leading to a flat water stretch to the finish. Several classes. Registration $20, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Contact Dale Cross/Waldo County YMCA, phone: 338-4598, or director@waldocountyymca.org. www.waldocountyymca.org.

FIELD HOCKEY

ORONO — Black Bear Elite Field Hockey Tryouts Saturday, March 25; U16 age group 10-11:30 a.m., U19 age group 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. University of Maine Field Hockey Complex, Hilltop Road. Try out to train with top coaches in Maine in Division I facilities. Positive and fun learning environment, and build upon each player’s unique abilities. We encourage and build leadership skills, teamwork, confidence, and a positive team environment; Call 631-7240 or visit www.blackbe2arelitefh.com to register and find information. www.blackbearelitefh.com.

FITNESS

Eastern Maine Medical Center Sports Health is sponsoring a free educational series offering information on nutrition and methods to reduce the risk of injury and train for success. All events begin at 6 pm. The schedule includes: “The ‘Roll’ of Foam Rolling: Myofascial Release Techniques” with Erica Marsters, ATC, and Brianna Woodworth, ATC, Tuesday, March 28, Reeds Brook Middle School Library, Hampden (preregistration required three days before this session by visiting sports.emmc.org, calling 974-7400, or e-mailing sports@emhs.org); “Get Inspired and Stay Motivated” with Mike Westphal, long distance runner, and JP Stowe, ATC, Wednesday, March 30, Jeff’s Catering, Brewer, with appetizers, and registration required by March 27 at sports.emmc.org, calling 974-7400, or e-mailing sports@emhs.org. For information about EMMC Sports Health’s performance series, visit sports.emmc.org.

FOOTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine football team is offering four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host two overnight camps at Alfond Stadium. Overnight high school camp No. 1, for grades 9-12, with helmets and shoulder pads, June 23-25. Overnight youth camp No. 2, grades 4-8, with no helmets or shoulder pads, June 26-28; two, one-day camps, Big Man Academy, grades 9-12 on July 28, and Skills Camp, grades 9-12 on July 29, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. For information, contact Assistant Coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091.

BANGOR — Husson University football has scheduled its second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115 fee. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble format. Awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, and putting contest. Pre-registration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. There will be a men’s, women’s and mixed divisions (two men, two women). More than $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one sponsored by the Par and Grill of Caribou. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the spring and summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com .

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — First Space Station 5K Race, 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at 30 Venture Way. Find out if you qualify to meet an astronaut’s running time requirement for space. Event will raise funds to help the Challenger Learning Center of Maine fulfill its mission to inspire STEM learning and career aspirations for Maine students. Visit www.astronaut.org for information and to register online today or call 990-2900.

TOPSHAM — Pre-registrations are being accepted for the 14th annual Save Our Swinging Bridge 5K run/walk and 2K family walk, to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on Main Street in Topsham’s lower village. The 3.1-mile road race course is certified by USA Track and Field. Pre-registration through April 7 is $20, $15 for youths 17 and under; fees increase to $25 and $20, thereafter. Register online at www.saveourbridge.org. Forms also are available at the recreation departments in Brunswick and Topsham. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save Our Swinging Bridge, a non-profit organization set up to maintain and beautify the historic Swinging Bridge.

PORTLAND — The American Heart Association’s second annual HeartStrong 10K on Sunday, April 2, in Portland. Registration and bib pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. at Ocean Gateway Terminal, 14 Maine State Pier. Race begins at 9 a.m. Fleet Feet Sports will award gift cards to the top three finishers in each age group: Under-20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus. Packet pickup will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fleet Feet Sports located at 309 Marginal Way. In addition, $250 cash prizes will be awarded to the first male and first female finisher and additional prizes will be awarded to the second and third runners-up for each gender. To register or to learn more, visit: HeartStrong10K.org or contact Meredith McNeil at 289-2384 or Meredith.McNeil@Heart.org. Participation fee is $35. All participants can raise additional funds online.

LAMOINE — The 12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race and Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, April 1, starting and finishing at Lamoine School. The Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. for a registration fee of $1 by 9 a.m. The 5K begins at 10 a.m. ($15 registration fee by 9:30 a.m.). Awards will be given in the gymnasium. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund, Lamoine’s Recreation Fund and in past years, has been used to help local families at Christmas time. The race was created to pay tribute to former Lamoine resident and Maine State Rep. Bill Pinkham. Last year, 220 participated. Visit www.lamoine-me.gov

BANGOR — Husson University Donut Run 2017, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Husson University Newman Gym, 1 College Circle. Mile Donut Run (run half-mile, eat Dunkin’ Donut, run half-mile). $15, $10 for high school/college students preregistered by April 19; $20 and $15, respectively, day of race. Includes Husson T-shirt to the first 40 registrants, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Race-day registration begins at 3 p.m. Munchkin Mile for age 13 and under, 4:45 p.m., including race T-shirts to the first 40 registrants, and Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins. Registration forms can be found at: Sub5.com, Newman Gymnasium in track and field Office, Broadway Dunkin’ Donuts, at the Husson track and XC webpage, Sterling Pingree, coordinator of student activities, in 104A Peabody Hall. For information, email Kate Goupee at lilliek@husson.edu or call 852-3887.

MILBRIDGE — The annual Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5k Walk/Run will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Milbridge Town Marina, Bayview Street. Organized by the Women’s Health Resource Library, the “Love a Nurse” 5K coincides with Nurses Week and will raise funds for Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Kids 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., 5K Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Awards and post-race refreshments. Online registration is available until May 4, but preregistration by April 15 guarantees 5K participants a race T-shirt and free face painting by Maeve Perry for Fun Run participants. Race-day registration and check-in, 8:45 am. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for Fun Run. The 5K is held on a level, tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible to strollers.

ELLSWORTH — The fifth annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk & 1 Mile Family Fun Run set for Sunday, April 2, at Boggy Brook Road, at Hancock County Technical Center, to benefit HCTC SkillsUSA students. Students will compete at the SkillsUSA national competitions in Louisville Kentucky at the end of June. Participants can pre-register on active.com or at HCTC. The first 50 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. The race starts and ends at the Wilson Field at 9 a.m., registration begins at 8 a.m. inside HCTC. The 1-mile Family Fun Run starts at 9 a.m., immediately followed by the start of the 5K race/walk. Students who win gold will be attending nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in late June. http://hancock.ellsworthschools.org/ or http://www.skillsusa.org . Contact: Benjamin Speed, Hancock County Technical Center, 112 Boggy Brook Road, Ellsworth, Maine 04605, 667-9729, ext. 110; e-mail: bspeed@ellsworthschools.org

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp as June 20-24. The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will consist of UMF players and coaches and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches. The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small-group interaction. The full-day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who want to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season. The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

SOFTBALL

BANGOR — The Husson Softball Coaches Clinic scheduled for March 18 has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. No makeup date has been determined.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

GARDINER — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road. It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants. Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. Gardiner High School students will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations. The children will have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end. Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program into all Maine communities. A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

TRACK AND FIELD

ORONO — The Maine Association of USA Track & Field will conduct a free track and field officials clinic, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, April 9, in the Orono Council Chambers, Town Office Building, 59 Main St. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The clinic is for anyone interested in officiating track and field at the youth, high school, or college level and/or becoming certified or re-certified. Don Berry, master official and the certification chair for Maine USATF, will conduct the clinic, which is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels on instruction and will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. Track coaches and track parents who want to learn more about the rules are encouraged to attend the clinic. Contact Mary Cady, master USATF official, if you plan to attend or have questions, 745-2540 or kdmarykd@gmail.com . Track and field rule books will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks will be provided. More track and field officials are needed in northern and eastern Maine.

TRIATHLON

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bear Triathlon/Duathlon will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Bowdoin College. It will include a 575-yard pool swim, 11.5-mile country road bike loop, and a three-mile neighborhood and trail run. Register at tri-maine.com

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.