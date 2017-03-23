Former UMaine hockey captain signs with ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder

Quinnipiac's K.J. Tiefenwerth (left) looks back at the puck over his shoulder after losing it to University of Maine's Cam Brown during their game at Alfond Arena in October.
Micky Bedell | BDN
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted March 23, 2017, at 3:25 p.m.

Cam Brown, who served as the captain of the University of Maine hockey team this season, has signed with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder.

The team announced recently the signings of Brown and St. Lawrence University defenseman Ben Masella.

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The Thunder are the ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. Brown joins fellow former Black Bear Ryan Lomberg in the Calgary organization.

Lomberg, who is playing for the AHL’s Stockton Heat, recently signed a two-year, two-way deal with Calgary.

The 23-year-old Brown was the Black Bears’ second-leading point man this winter, recording 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) in 35 games.

Brown concluded his Black Bear career with 106 points.

He suited up for the Thunder in the team’s 4-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday, but did not register a point.

Adirondack is back in action Friday when it takes on the Reading Royals.

