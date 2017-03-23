For true Mainers, canoe racing season starts even if there’s still snow

SEARSMONT, Maine — Over the past 38 years, Dale Cross has become accustomed to taking frequent trips to the St. George River in March, and keeping a close eye on long-range weather forecasts.

Cross is the race director of the state’s first two whitewater canoe races of the season. And if the St. George is still clothed in its winter coat come the third week of March, Cross begins to get a bit nervous.

On Tuesday, Cross said that is the case this year as the scheduled race date of the St. George River Race — March 25 — loomed.

First, it was winter. And then, nearly miraculously, it wasn’t.

“Last Thursday we were out scouting the river and it was iced right over from those two cold snaps that we had. It was white ice. It looked like you could ice fish on it,” said Cross, the executive director of the Waldo County YMCA, which stages the St. George and Passagassawakeag river races.

Cross and others involved with the race began making contingency plans, doubting that the river would thaw enough to allow racing this weekend.

“Then, Saturday evening, I got a text from one of my friends who is a kayaker who said, ‘The river’s wide open,” Cross said. “I couldn’t believe it. We were talking about alternative plans, and what we were going to do.”

Cross paddled the race course on Sunday morning with his son, and even though he’d been told what to expect, he was amazed.

“It was wide open. It was unbelievable,” Cross said. “This was a real eye-opener as to how fast [the ice] can go out.”

And now that the river is running freely, even a couple of sub-zero nights aren’t expected to seal it back up again. Therefore, the race is on.

Cross said conditions near the start of the race course likely contribute to the river’s propensity to melt ice swiftly.

“The water at the beginning of this race is spring-fed, and there’s a very, very dark bottom,” he said. “So the sun penetrates and heats up that water and flushes it right out.”

Despite the later-than-normal thaw, the water level in the St. George will not be excessive on Saturday, according to Cross.

“The water is not high. Everybody thinks it will be due to the snow that we’ve got, but [the river] is relatively low,” Cross said.

And when the water’s low, the advantage goes to skilled veteran paddlers, Cross said.

“There are all kinds of great challenges [when the river is at this level],” he said. “If you are really good at navigating the river, reading water, you’re going to be way ahead of the game this year. If you can look ahead and determine where to go [to avoid obstacles] early, [you’ll benefit].”

Cross, who has been paddling whitewater and directing races for decades, said that low water conditions aren’t exactly what thrill-seeking racers are looking for.

“Is it going to be a dangerous, wet and wild kind of thing? Probably not as wet and wild as we’d like it,” Cross said. “It may be a little bit of a triathlon. You start out canoeing, you may have to jump out of your boat and run a little bit here and there [on optional portages], and then jump back in. And if you don’t do things right, you might swim a little bit, too.”

The 44th Passagassawakeag River Race in Waldo follows on April 1. Cross said that he’s hoping for a bit of help from Mother Nature to make conditions on the Passagassawakeag exciting.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to be crazy wild this year [on the Passy]. We’ve been without a good rain in a while,” Cross said. “This year we’ve got six or eight inches of snow in the fields and a food and a half in the woods around the rivers.”

All that snow will go somewhere when it melts, and Cross said paddlers could benefit.

“A good hard rain with some warm foggy nights, instead of it going down to 15, 20 degrees at night, and we’re going to be wet and wild for the Passy, I can tell you,” Cross said. “It’s just waiting. And if it doesn’t happen for that race, it will probably be wild for the [subsequent] Souadabscook and the Marsh Stream, and the Kenduskeag.”

The St. George is the first race of the annual Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization’s series, and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is set for 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Searsmont Methodist Church on Route 131. For other races in the series, go to mackro.org.