Former MLB manager Green dead at 82

Dallas Green, who managed the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series title in 1980, died on Wednesday. He was 82.

The Phillies confirmed the news on Twitter, but a cause of death was not given.

“The game lost a great baseball man today,” Phillies chairman David Montgomery said. “Dallas held many different positions in baseball, and his passion and love for the game was evident in every role he played.

“He was a big man with a big heart and a bigger-than-life personality. Having known Dallas since 1971, he was one of my first phone calls upon becoming Phillies president because of his perspective and advice. All of us at the Phillies had tremendous respect for Dallas as a baseball man and friend. We will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Sylvia, and his children, Dana, John, Kim and Doug.”

Green, who was originally signed by Philadelphia in 1955 out of Delaware, worked as a player, manager, coach, farm director, general manager and team president with the club.

After serving as the skipper of the Phillies for three seasons (1979-81), Green joined the Chicago Cubs as the general manager and executive vice president from 1982-87. He also managed the New York Yankees in 1989 and the Mets from 1993-1996.

Green posted a 20-22 career mark with a 4.62 ERA in 185 appearances with the Phillies, Washington Senators and Mets.