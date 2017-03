STRAFFORD COUNTY, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire jail guard is locked up in the same jail where he works, accused of trying to smuggle heroin into the lockup.

Investigators said they caught 25-year-old Bryant Shipman trying to bring heroin into the Strafford County Jail.

The sheriff said the investigation had been going on for about a month.

Officials said Shipman was arrested before entering the jail.

Shipman is being held at the Strafford County Jail. His bail is set at $35,000 cash.