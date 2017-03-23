Five taken to hospital after car crashes into Jefferson monument

A car crashed into a veterans monument on Route 32 in Jefferson the afternoon of Thursday, March 23, sending all five occupants of the car to the hospital and damaging the monument and the vehicle.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Beck, a woman was driving a Suzuki hatchback toward Waldoboro on Route 32 when the car crossed the centerline and left the road.

The vehicle continued across a snow-covered grassy area, a dirt road and a field near the Jefferson Fire & Rescue training facility before striking the monument and coming to rest. Beck said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The identities of the driver and passengers, and information about the nature or severity of their injuries, were not immediately available. Beck said he thinks all the occupants were up and walking after the accident.

The four passengers included two adults and two children.

According to a plaque on the monument, it was dedicated on Memorial Day 1976 to the men and women of Jefferson who served in the military from the American Revolution to the present.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency responders shortly after 2:45 p.m.

The Jefferson Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services responded.