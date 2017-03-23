White SUV sought in apparent drive-by shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating what they said appears to be a drive-by shooting in Lewiston around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Several people were inside the apartment building on the corner of East Avenue and Green Street at the time.

The Lewiston Police Department said an unknown suspect fired several shots at the second floor of the three-story building.

At least six apartments are inside of the building. Nobody was hurt.

Police said after speaking to witnesses they believe they are searching for a white SUV. They don’t believe public is in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.