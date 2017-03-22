UMaine basketball player remains on team after fracturing teammate’s jaw

University of Maine basketball player Wes Myers, who had been suspended late in the regular season following an altercation with teammate Marko Pirovic, will not be dismissed from the institution and remains on the basketball team, according to university officials.

“The student conduct process is complete and all involved continue to be UMaine students,” UMaine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said Wednesday.

Myers had been suspended from the team in February after a locker-room altercation. Pirovic, Jaquan McKennon, Ilija Stojiljkovic and Dusan Majstorovic were also suspended.

UMaine head coach Bob Walsh said Wednesday that Myers is “still with us” and his status has not changed.

Walsh said Myers will be able to participate in offseason workouts when those start up later this spring.

“We haven’t organized that yet,” said Walsh, noting the players have just returned to classes from spring break.

Walsh had no further comment on the situation.

McKennon, Stojiljkovic and Majstorovic, who had been suspended for initially telling UMaine head trainer Ryan Taylor that Pirovic had fallen in the shower, were reinstated on Feb. 22, along with Pirovic, while Myers remained indefinitely suspended through the remainder of the season.

Pirovic had been listening to music and had refused to turn it off when Myers asked him.

Both threw punches and Myers struck Pirovic in the jaw, which was fractured.

Pirovic did not want to press charges.

UMaine finished the season 7-25 and was last in America East with a 3-13 conference record. The Black Bears lost in the first round of the conference tournament to Vermont.

Myers, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. He averaged 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading the teams in minutes played at 30.1 a game.

Myers, who is from Brooklyn, New York, played his first season with the Black Bears after sitting out last season following his transfer from Niagara, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons.