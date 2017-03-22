Senators get important win in Boston

BOSTON — Craig Anderson made 34 saves and Kyle Turris scored his second goal of the game 4:04 into the third period, allowing the Ottawa Senators to end a four-game losing streak with an important 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The win, the Senators’ fifth straight over the Bruins (three this season), moved Ottawa six points ahead of Boston, which lost its third straight, for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Turris tipped a Dion Phaneuf shot past Tuukka Rask for the winner.

After Dominic Moore went off for slashing at 1:28, the Bruins killed the penalty, but couldn’t get the puck out of their zone. Turris then scored his 25th of the season and capped his first two-goal game since opening night.

Tom Pyatt also scored against Rask, who made 19 saves.

David Krejci and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who got both goals on the power play. They fell to 5-5 in their last 10 games and left themselves in shaky position as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Pyatt’s goal opened the scoring in the first period. It came off a Cody Ceci shot and appeared to hit Pyatt and then Bruins defenseman Colin Miller before getting by Rask. Pyatt scored for the second straight game after going 30 games without a goal.

Krejci tied it at 1 with a power-play one-timer and Turris scored a similar power play goal 1:34 into the second period.

Phaneuf took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the second period, and Krug walked through the three Ottawa players during a 4-on-3 and tied the game at 2 just 17 seconds into the final period.

NOTES: RW Mark Stone, one of three Ottawa forwards out, missed his sixth straight game with a leg injury but has started skating. “He’s skating and he’s getting better every day,” coach Guy Boucher said Tuesday morning. … C Chris Kelly, a former Bruin who won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011, made his first appearance on TD Garden ice since suffering a broken leg Nov. 3, 2015, and was given a video tribute in the first period. … Bruins LW Tim Schaller missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury. … Sens G Craig Anderson appeared in his 499th NHL game. … Bruins D Torey Krug notched his career-high 41st assist in Boston’s first goal. … The Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, but then play the next five on the road and have just three home games remaining. … The Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and visit the New York Islanders on Saturday, both games having playoff implications.

Devils 3, Rangers 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Joe Blandisi scored with 54.6 seconds remaining in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Prudential Center.

After a frantic three-on-three session, John Quenneville and Blandisi escaped from their zone for a two-on-one rush. Quenneville fed Blandisi, who deked goaltender Antti Raanta and scored on his backhand to end the game.

Quenneville collected his first NHL goal, and Taylor Hall also scored for the Devils. Cory Schneider made 38 saves.

Oscar Lindberg and Rick Nash scored for the Rangers. Raanta made 25 saves.

After 35 scoreless minutes, the Devils and Rangers combined for three goals in the final 4:44 of the second period.

Quenneville converted from the left faceoff circle during a power play to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Blandisi found Quenneville with a cross-ice pass and Raanta was unable to get across in time to deny the wrist shot.

Lindberg tied the score 1:37 later when Pavel Buchnevich found Lindberg for a shot that deflected off a Devils player in front of the net and through Schneider.

Hall put the Devils back on top 2-1 with 1:38 left in the period. Kyle Palmieri froze the Rangers with a shot fake from the right wing and threaded a cross-ice pass to Hall, who scored a goal reminiscent of Quenneville’s earlier in the period.

That ended the scoring, but three fights broke out in the final seconds after Rangers defenseman Nick Holden checked Devils left winger Miles Wood near the New Jersey bench. Wood charged after Holden, setting off a melee that left the Devils short-handed to start the third period.

Nash tied the score 1:21 into the third period on the power play after taking a pass from Kevin Hayes and beating Schneider with a backhand shot from just outside the crease.

NOTES: Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist, out since March 7 with a hip injury, practiced Tuesday. His original timetable to return was 2-3 weeks and there’s a chance he could return against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Rangers D Steve Kampfer was a healthy scratch. … Devils LW Miles Wood was back in the lineup after a one-game absence with an upper-body injury. … Devils LW Michael Cammalleri (upper body) missed his ninth straight game.