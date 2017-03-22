Celtics radio announcers to talk basketball with Bangor fans

BANGOR, Maine — The Boston Celtics have quietly climbed toward the top of the NBA Eastern Conference rankings this season, holding down the No. 2 seed as the season enters its stretch drive.

With the playoffs approaching, the Celtics’ radio broadcasters will be making an appearance in Bangor to talk about the team.

“The Drive,” an afternoon drive-time talk show on Sports Radio 92.9 “The Ticket” in Brewer, announced that it is bringing Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell to Bangor for an event on Tuesday, March 28, at the Sea Dog restaurant.

Fans are welcome to attend the program, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

Grande and Maxwell are in their 17th season together as the Celtics’ radio team.

Grande, who is also the lead play-by-play voice on Spike TV and Bellator MMA and CBS Radio’s coverage of the NCAA’s Frozen Four, started his broadcasting career doing Boston University sports before moving on to Boston College football and hockey.

Only legendary play-by-play men Mike Gorman and Johnny Most have called more Celtics games than Grande.

Grande’s resume also includes stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, college football on ABC, Providence Bruins hockey, Harvard University basketball, Major League Soccer and Hockey East coverage.

Maxwell is considered one of the top players and is one of the more colorful personalities in the history of the Celtics. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1981 NBA Finals, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds to help Boston claim its 14th world championship.

Maxwell’s No. 31 jersey is one of many retired by the organization. He spent eight of his 11 NBA seasons with the Celtics and finished his career with 10,465 points and 5,261 rebounds.

He previously led UNC-Charlotte to the 1977 NCAA Final Four.

Food at Tuesday’s event will be provided by the Sea Dog and prize giveaways will be held. Tickets can be purchased on the DriveShowMaine.com events page.