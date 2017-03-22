Celtics cruise past Pacers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics, playing their first game after clinching a playoff spot, cruised to a 109-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Celtics, who officially made the playoffs when the Chicago Bulls lost to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, scored 39 points in the third quarter en route to their 12th win in their last 13 home games.

Boston led by 17 points two minutes into the fourth quarter before the Pacers used a 10-0 run that grew to 13-2 to get as close as six. Indiana went cold and could get no closer.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and dished out five assists, and Avery Bradley had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics. Al Horford had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Jae Crowder recorded 15 points and six boards, and Kelly Olynyk registered 11 points and eight boards for Boston (46-26).

Paul George led the Pacers (36-35) with 37 points, and Jeff Teague had 25 points and six assists. They were the only two Indiana players in double figures as the Pacers lost for the third time in as many tries against Boston this season.

The Celtics, who improved to 25-9 at home, came in two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference lead and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Washington Wizards for the second spot.

The loss dropped the Pacers, who are sixth in the East, to 7-8 in their past 15 games — alternating wins and losses throughout the 15 games.

NOTES: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry reportedly interviewed for the vacant UMass coaching job. … G Isaiah Thomas extended his club record with a trey in his 46th straight game. He also registered his 120th straight double-figure scoring game, the first Celtic to do that since Antoine Walker had 126 starting March 31, 2000 and ending Jan. 11, 2002. Thomas is also closing in on Walker’s team record of 222 3-pointers set in 2001-02, finishing the game with 213. … The Celtics are 20-0 when leading after three quarters at home. … Boston G Avery Bradley reached the 100 3-pointer plateau for the third straight season after missing it his first four. … The Pacers open a three-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, while the Celtics play the third of sixth straight at home when the Phoenix Suns visit.