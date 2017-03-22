Cumberland County Jail investigating suicide attempt by 26-year-old man Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — A 26-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night after an apparent suicide attempt at Cumberland County Jail.

Dante Majeroni was found with a sheet around his neck and not responsive at about 10:30 p.m., according to a release from Capt. Steve Butts of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Portland rescue workers treated Majeroni at the jail and en route to Maine Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Portland Police Department.

Majeroni was arrested Feb. 15, 2017, and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, according to Butts. Two days later, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office changed the charges to aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault with priors.

His condition was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.