New York man arrested in Bath, charged with selling heroin and crack

BATH, Maine — A New York City man was arrested in his High Street apartment Monday afternoon and charged with selling crack cocaine and heroin in the Bath-Brunswick region.

Dashawn Gill, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, remained at Two Bridges Regional Jail Wednesday afternoon, held on $25,000 cash bail.

Gill’s arrest follows a month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Mid-coast District Task Force,the Bath and Brunswick police departments and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release by MDEA Commander Scott Pelletier.

As part of the investigation, undercover agents allegedly bought drugs from Gill.

On Monday, agents executed the search warrant at the High Street apartment, where they say Gill was selling the drugs, and allegedly seized 21 doses of crack cocaine from his pocket, a loaded, semi-automatic handgun and about $1,000 in alleged drug proceeds.

He was arrested without incident and charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs.

The MDEA first had contact with Gill in May 2016 during the arrest of other New York residents involving drugs and a gun, Pelletier said Wednesday. Gill was not charged at the time.

“We heard he left the state for several months, then earlier this year he started to return to Maine,” Pelletier wrote in an email to the Bangor Daily News.

According to Pelletier, the investigation continues. Pending review by the Maine attorney general’s office, charges may be filed against several local residents who were allegedly assisting Gill’s drug trafficking by allowing the use of their apartments in exchange for money or drugs, Pelletier said.