Report: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowning

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man who disappeared in early December 2016 and whose body was recovered in January from the Penobscot River in Bucksport, died by accidental drowning, the medical examiner has ruled.

“The cause is drowning and the manner is ruled accidental,” Mark Belserene, spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office, said in a Wednesday email.

The state medical examiner positively identified the deceased as Paul Francis III, 29, who went by the nickname “June Bug,” shortly after his body was found Jan. 25 under the dock on the backside of the former Verso Paper mill by a man working to dismantle the building.

Francis worked the evening shift as a cook at Geaghan’s Pub and was last seen leaving a party on Sanford Street sometime after 1 a.m. Dec. 2. He was reported missing on Dec. 4, and for months family, friends and volunteers searched for him while detectives investigated his disappearance.

Francis reportedly was feeling depressed in the days leading up to his disappearance, Bangor police Detective Lt. David Bushey said after Francis had been missing for just over a month.

A March 4 “Celebration for Junebug” event that included music, drumming and an auction raised nearly $3 000, volunteer Robert Kearns posted on the Justice for Junebug Facebook page. Half the money raised went toward Francis’ funeral and the other half to support his son, Hunter, the post states.