Ex-Old Town police officer indicted on theft, tax evasion charges

BANGOR, Maine — A former Old Town police sergeant was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on theft and tax evasion charges.

Michael J. Hashey, 46, of Old Town was indicted on two counts each of theft by unauthorized taking, theft by deception, intentional evasion of Maine income tax, failure to pay income tax, failure to make and file Maine state income tax returns and one count of tampering with public record or information.

Hashey resigned two years ago after he allegedly stole items from the police department’s evidence room.

An arraignment date has not been set.

Hashey, who worked for 23 years as a police office in Old Town, was charged in January by the Maine attorney general’s office with the same 12 counts on which he was indicted Wednesday.

The crimes allegedly occurred between March 2010 and April 2015. He is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the City of Old Town and more than $1,000 from the Old Town Police Association and altered government records to cover up the thefts. The indictment is not specific about whether property or cash was allegedly stolen.

Hashey also is charged with accepting federal income tax refunds with more than $10,000 and more than $1,000 in state income tax refunds as well as overstating expenses on income tax forms to obtain larger refunds. He also is accused of failing to pay taxes in income he failed to report.

The investigation initially was brought to the Penobscot County district attorney office, which turned it over to the Waldo County district attorney’s office because of a conflict of interest. The case was later taken over by the attorney general’s office because investigators in Augusta were looking into other allegations.

If convicted, Hashey faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charges that cover the alleged theft from the city and accepting more than $10,000 in federal income tax refunds. He also could be ordered to pay back taxes if convicted.

BDN writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.