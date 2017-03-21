Maine swimmers shine at New England YMCA meet

Several Maine club teams and individuals recorded great performances at the recent New England YMCA swimming championships in Melrose, Massachusetts.

In the boys 13-14 age group, Carson Prouty of the Old Town-Orono YMCA earned three gold medals. He won the 200-yard individual medley, the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Among the ages 9-10 girls, Bangor’s Rhyan Price was the gold medalist in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and she was second in the 50 butterfly. She also participated in a winning 200 medley relay team, joining forces with Alexis Beaulieu, Ava Monyok and Michaela Miller.

Other winners included Gavin Monyok of Bangor in the 8-under 25 backstroke and Old Town-Orono’s Alexis Labree in the 50 freestyle for ages 11-12 girls. She also had an eighth-place swim in the 50 backstroke and a third-place effort in the 100 freestyle.

Among girls teams, the Bangor YMCA finished ninth overall among 57 teams with 437 points. The YMCA of the North Shore (Massachusetts) earned the team crown with 1,817 points.

In the boys overall scoring, South Shore YMCA (Massachusetts) was the team champion with 1,046.5 points. Maine’s top entry was the Old Town-Orono YMCA, which was 10th (508.5 points).

Among age groups, the Old Town-Orono boys were victorious in the 15-18 division, accumulating 331.50 points. The squad of Nicholas Gould, Colby Prouty, Cam Labree and Jacob Ketch won the 200 freestyle relay.

Prouty also earned two top-10 finishes, placing third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle. Old Town’s 400 free relay team of Ketch, Drew St. Jean, Prouty and Gould finished third.

The Bangor YMCA was second in the 9-10 girls division and eighth in the 8-under girls while the Penobscot Bay YMCA of Rockport was ninth.

The Mount Desert Island YMCA of Bar Harbor took third place among 8-under boys and the Bangor Y was fifth. No Maine teams were among the top 10 in the boys 9-10 division.

Individually, no Maine athletes recorded first-place finishes in the 8-under ranks, but Bangor’s Eden Price took third in the 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard freestyle, respectively.

She was the top Maine finisher in the 8-under age group.

MDI’s Collin Sullivan earned three individual top-10 finishes in the 8-under ranks as he was sixth in the 100 individual medley, third in the 25 butterfly and eighth in the 25 breaststroke.

In the boys 9-10 division, the Old Town-Orono’s Ethan Roach took two top-10 finishes, including seventh in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 50 breaststroke. MDI’s Cayden Braun was ninth in the 100 breaststroke.

In the 11-12 division, Old Town-Orono’s Connor Prouty placed third in the 50 backstroke, eighth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.

Caitlin MacPherson from the Down East Family YMCA of Ellsworth, competing in the 13-14 age group, took ninth in the 50 freestyle while Kayla Payson of the Waldo County YMCA was eighth in the 100 butterfly.