Maine athletes win big at Special Olympics World Winter Games

Lucas Houk (center) of Portland raises his arms to celebrate on Monday after being honored as the gold medalist in the Men's 5K Cross Country Freestyle event at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Contributed photo
Lucas Houk (center) of Portland raises his arms to celebrate on Monday after being honored as the gold medalist in the Men's 5K Cross Country Freestyle event at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Lucas Houk of Portland shows off the gold medal he won in the Men's 5K Cross Country Freestyle skiing race on Monday at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Contributed photo
Lucas Houk of Portland shows off the gold medal he won in the Men's 5K Cross Country Freestyle skiing race on Monday at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Anna MacDougal of Wiscasset poses with the bronze medal she won on Tuesday in the Women's Alpine Novice Giant Slalom competition at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Contributed photo
Anna MacDougal of Wiscasset poses with the bronze medal she won on Tuesday in the Women's Alpine Novice Giant Slalom competition at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

Halfway across the world, Lucas Houk of Portland became a world champion on Monday.

Houk earned a gold medal while competing for Team USA at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games at Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria.

Houk won the Men’s 5K Cross Country Freestyle event, posting a time of 33 minutes, 2.20 seconds. His time was more than one minute faster than runner-up Wolfgang Leithner of Austria (34:15.20).

“We are so excited that Lucas is off to such an amazing start after only his first competition,” said Lisa Bird, public relations director for Maine Special Olympics.

Another Maine athlete, Anna McDougal of Wiscasset, claimed a bronze medal on Tuesday.

McDougal finished third in the Women’s Alpine Novice Giant Slalom event, posting a time of 1 minute, 22.48 seconds. Race winner Mercedes Fernandez of Spain was clocked in 1:16.81.

“After winning her bronze medal, she was heard saying, ‘I am having the time of my life!’” Bird said.

There are 2,600 athletes and more than 1,000 coaches from 106 countries participating in the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Bird explained that Houk, who is on the autism spectrum, has been active in Special Olympics competition for six years. George Houk, Lucas’ father, posted on Facebook that his son took up skiing when he was 4 years old and switched from Alpine to cross country when he was 13.

Lucas Houk, who grew up in Maryland, also is scheduled to compete in the 4x1K Freestyle relay on Tuesday and the 2.5K Freestyle on Friday.

The 38-year-old McDougal, who grew up skiing in New Hampshire before moving to Maine, has competed in Special Olympics for nine years. She also plans to compete in the Super-G and Slalom races at the world games.

She also has written a book, “A Look Back,” which talks about her life and her experiences.

Also representing Maine at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games is Duane Hall of Brewer. He is coaching American Special Olympians in snowshoeing.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  2. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  3. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  4. Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver
  5. Amazon will start charging sales tax for Maine shoppers, state officials say