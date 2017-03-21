Four arrested in Lebanon after cash robbery at trailer park

Samantha Goodwin
Maine State Police
Samantha Goodwin
Jose Gomez
Maine State Police
Jose Gomez
Courtney Rouselle
Maine State Police
Courtney Rouselle
Tasha Loaizo
Maine State Police
Tasha Loaizo
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted March 21, 2017, at 10:21 a.m.

LEBANON, Maine — Two men from New Hampshire called Maine State Police on Friday to report that they had been threatened and robbed while visiting the Evergreen Trailer Park, and responding investigators charged four people with felony robbery.

Courtney Rouselle, 26, and Samantha Goodwin, 21, both of Lebanon, Jose Gomez, 27, of Boston and Tasha Loaizo, 23, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, each were charged with Class B robbery, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. The felony crime carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

The reported robbery occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

“Investigation revealed that two men from New Hampshire went to the residence and were robbed of cash,” the post states. “There was also a threat of a firearm involved however there was no firearm located and it is believed there never was one involved, just the threat.”

Rouselle, Goodwin, Gomez and Loaizo were taken to the York County Jail in Alfred. During their first court appearance Monday in Springvale District Court bail was set at $400 cash for all four, a jail official said Tuesday. All four remain behind bars, he said.

 

